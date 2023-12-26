Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 38,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 116,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 92,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

