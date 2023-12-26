Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.64

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.64 and last traded at $75.63, with a volume of 410531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

