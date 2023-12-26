Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,903. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

