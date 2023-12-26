Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Trimmed by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $55.74.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

