Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.74

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 1170309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.49.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Broad Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,216,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,094,000 after purchasing an additional 69,506 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

