Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 60.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,089. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.