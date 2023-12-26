Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.50

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.49, with a volume of 1341635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

