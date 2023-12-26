Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $56.48.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

