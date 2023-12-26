SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 2.7%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 13,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 51,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $543.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 1,998.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

