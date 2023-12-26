SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) is IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,174 shares during the period. SentinelOne accounts for approximately 1.5% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of SentinelOne worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after buying an additional 44,044,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $184,096,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,198. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,249,015.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $42,990.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 412,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,844.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,249,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,583 shares of company stock worth $10,613,990 over the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

