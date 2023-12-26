ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 3.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $700.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $143.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $720.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

