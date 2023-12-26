Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.65

Shares of Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.
Shangri-La Asia Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Shangri-La Asia Company Profile
Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.
Further Reading
