Shearwater Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Shearwater Capital LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

