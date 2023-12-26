Shearwater Capital LLC Sells 364 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Shearwater Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,847,000 after acquiring an additional 62,236 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,379,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,147,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,822,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

