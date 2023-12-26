Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.48

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.48 and last traded at $93.22, with a volume of 75804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIEGY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.21.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.28 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 20.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

