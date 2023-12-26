Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.48

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.48 and last traded at $93.22, with a volume of 75804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIEGY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.28 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 20.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.