SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered SigmaTron International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Stock Up 2.8 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in SigmaTron International by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SigmaTron International
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.