SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SigmaTron International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.19. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in SigmaTron International by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

