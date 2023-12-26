SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.60

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 361109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

