SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

SIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$361,345.00. In related news, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$361,345.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.36, for a total transaction of C$113,344.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,471.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

