SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 224,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 228,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Macaluso sold 7,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $73,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John D. Schachtel sold 4,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $39,049.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Macaluso sold 7,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $73,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,688 shares of company stock worth $184,521. Company insiders own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Further Reading

