Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $199.81

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $199.81 and last traded at $199.71, with a volume of 44011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.60.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.83. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

