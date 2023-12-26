Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Insider Sells $244,360.76 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $244,360.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 0.7 %

SLP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 58,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,055. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $911.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

