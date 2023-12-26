Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.62

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 122657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 926,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 647,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 956.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 340,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 308,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $5,629,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.