Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.11

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $76.88, with a volume of 216875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 805.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.