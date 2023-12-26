SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 460,792 shares during the period. SkyWest accounts for approximately 3.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of SkyWest worth $43,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 394,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 383,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SkyWest by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 370,107 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SkyWest by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 315,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SkyWest by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after purchasing an additional 306,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 103,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,596. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $52.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $766.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

