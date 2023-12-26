Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.99. The company had a trading volume of 177,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$707.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.96. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of C$9.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
