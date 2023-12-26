Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2023

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.99. The company had a trading volume of 177,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$707.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.96. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of C$9.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Read More

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.