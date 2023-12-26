SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.07

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 347302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

SLM Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 40.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $852,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 25.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at about $9,029,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

