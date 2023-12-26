SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $509.00 and last traded at $520.25. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.14 and a 200-day moving average of $501.11.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

