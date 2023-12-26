SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$43.16 and last traded at C$43.49. Approximately 671,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 307,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Down 1.1 %

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

