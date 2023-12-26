SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 191,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 120,430 shares.The stock last traded at $16.97 and had previously closed at $16.91.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $553.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 25,664,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,901,000 after buying an additional 796,174 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

