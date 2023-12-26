Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Down 0.5%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 39,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 236,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.