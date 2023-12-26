Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Down 0.5%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 39,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 236,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.
