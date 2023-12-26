Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.62

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.62 and last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 6391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $615.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1,315.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 137.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

