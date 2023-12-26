Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Purchases $23,186.80 in Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) COO Rudolph V. Renda bought 4,459 shares of Southland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,186.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,559,739 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,642.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Southland Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLND traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. 50,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Get Southland alerts:

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $312.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Southland

About Southland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLND. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southland by 1,458.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 154,926 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.