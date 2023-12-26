SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $30.73.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

