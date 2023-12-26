SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.02

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.02 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 1044646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,369.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 927.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

