SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $190.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $166.66 and a 1-year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

