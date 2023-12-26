SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $164.62

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.62 and last traded at $164.62, with a volume of 773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.49.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average is $143.53. The company has a market cap of $623.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $644,000.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

