SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.55

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.55 and last traded at $58.54, with a volume of 173732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 267,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after buying an additional 202,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 181,239 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 167,667 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,815,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.