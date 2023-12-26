SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.17

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $49.15, with a volume of 315475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPMD. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

