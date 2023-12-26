SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.06

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.06 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 3986570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.