SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,881,000 after acquiring an additional 542,314 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.89. 2,387,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,943. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.