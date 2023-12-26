SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 777,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,062,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $65.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

