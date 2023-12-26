SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.60

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 627549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.