SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.