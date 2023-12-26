SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.52

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.52 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 678144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 129.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

