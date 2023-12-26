SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.27

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.27 and last traded at $76.27, with a volume of 52091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

