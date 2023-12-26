SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.24

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 4473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 340,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after buying an additional 161,061 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 77,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,870,000.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.