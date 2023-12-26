SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.35

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.35 and last traded at $84.31, with a volume of 53584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

