SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SDY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.93. The company had a trading volume of 210,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,046. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.