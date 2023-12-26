SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.97

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 46534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

