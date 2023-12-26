SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.13

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.13 and last traded at $96.08, with a volume of 790020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after acquiring an additional 77,423 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

